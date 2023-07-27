BATHURST District Football celebrated the success of its junior players at a presentation night on Wednesday, July 19.
In what was the first of two presentation nights, the younger age groups were honoured, with the older age groups to have their night in September.
Hosted by the Bathurst RSL Club, players were brought up stage and presented with their official representative photos and each team awarded special trophies such as players' player, most improved or coach's award.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Bathurst District Football's Kaitlyn Crook played a big part in organising the night and she's was acknowledged for her work on the night.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.