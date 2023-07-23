The shop sold local fruit such as apples, apricots, pears, peaches, grapes, nectarines, watermelons and lemons, as well as fruit that arrived by train, such as bananas, and a wide range of confectionery.
Note the large kerosene light above the front door due to the poor council lighting.
There were also freshly made smallgoods, meat pies and an impressive assortment of Cadbury chocolates and confectionery.
I assume it is the owner out the front of his store with one of his lady customers.
One of the windows shows displays of fresh fruit as well as an impressive display of trays of Cadbury Chocolates.
Milk chocolate was first produced by George Cadbury in 1897. He blended powdered milk with cocoa butter, some solid cocoa mass and granulated sugar.
While it was chocolate, George was not happy with his first attempt. He wrote that it was "coarse and dry, neither sweet nor milky enough".
IN NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
Cadburys was up against the Swiss manufacturers who had dominated the milk chocolate market for many years.
After much experimentation, George's pieces of chocolate had a much superior taste.
One competitive maker was Daniel Peters of Vevey in Switzerland and it was later learnt that he had been using condensed milk rather than powdered milk in his chocolate.
By June 1904, George had perfected his chocolate, producing a delicious rich and creamy new milk product which was then ready for production.
His Cadbury Milk Trays soon became popular and his milk chocolate assortment was first introduced in Australia in the early 1930s.
The shops received their chocolates in trays which were packed in five-and-a-half pound boxes.
Their half-pound box with the traditional purple background and gold script was introduced in the late 1930s.
Cadburys supplied chocolate bars for issue in ration packs during World War One, especially for officers, while the troops in the trenches scored some on special occasions. This caused a shortage of chocolates during the war years, delaying their introduction to shops.
In the other window in this week's picture, the sign says that smallgoods were made daily.
Smallgoods were made from pig meat, as well as other meats such as poultry and beef. The shop sold ham, bacon, salamis and several other types of sausages.
When this photo was taken, much of the confectionery was made in factories rather than in shops.
The art of making confectionery began with the ancient Egyptians around 2000BC, who had recipes for sweets that were produced by adding honey to mashed-up fruits and nuts.
The Greeks and Romans later made their own, along with the Chinese, who added sesame seeds to their sweets.
Lollies, made primarily of sugar, have been part of Australia's history since the first gold rush at Bathurst in the 1850s.
Some of the confectionery at this time was sugar candies, candied fruits and nuts, chewing or bubble gum, boiled candies, caramels, candies, lollipops, candy bars, cotton candy or fairy floss, toffees, taffy and brittles.
In Queen Victoria's time, the selection of sweets could include assorted liquorice pieces, sherbet lemon drops, toffees, aniseed twists, fruit pastilles and fruit gums, pear drops, fudge squares, cough candy, coconut ice, clove rocks, marzipan, butter mints, rhubarb and custard squares, caramel creams, peanut brittle, jelly babies, butterscotch, mint humbugs, wine gums, chocolate limes, marshmallows and bonbons, to name a few.
Prices varied from a farthing up to one shilling. Children could pick out what they wanted and the shop assistant would place each piece in a brown paper bag.
A machine for cutting lozenges was invented around 1847 and, soon after, the machine was being exported in Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.