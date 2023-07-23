Western Advocate
Our History

Canny confectioners were chasing the sweet taste of success | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
July 23 2023 - 5:00pm
Sometimes an early Bathurst business had to diversify, such as this Keppel Street shop.
THERE is often a need for some Bathurst businesses to diversify to attract extra customers. The fruiterer and confectioner shop in Keppel Street pictured this week sold other items in the smallgoods and beef shop.

The shop sold local fruit such as apples, apricots, pears, peaches, grapes, nectarines, watermelons and lemons, as well as fruit that arrived by train, such as bananas, and a wide range of confectionery.

