ONE of the key functions of community radio is to provide access to programming content that is not generally provided by other media.
This translates into a diverse range of specialist programs and innovative approaches to delivering programs.
A perfect example of this is Feministory, a half-hour program presented on 2MCE by Faith Hanstock and Sophie Norris.
Feministory combines Faith and Sophie's passions for female empowerment and history.
Each episode focuses on the life and legacy of one woman, named "Feministory's fabulous female of the week".
Feministory's fabulous females have ranged from Queen of Ancient Egypt Nefertiti to US civil rights activist Rosa Parks to Australian Olympic athlete Cathy Freeman.
The program also aims to share the stories of those women more obscured by history, such as mathematician Ada Lovelace.
Faith and Sophie will also compare ancient and modern views and interpretations of these women and how those views have evolved over time. Or have they?
The half-hour consists of well-structured repartee between Faith and Sophie, reflecting their astutely researched content. It's an entertaining and informative approach to storytelling.
Along with each week's episode, Feministory posts images and clips on Facebook and Instagram, along with links to more interesting information about each of the "fabulous females".
Feministory returns to 2MCE this month and can be heard each Tuesday afternoon from 5.30pm.
You can also follow the show @feministory2MCE.
