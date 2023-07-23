Western Advocate
Home/News/Council
Council

Council needs state government support to progress Bathurst bypass

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
July 24 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST Regional Council has agreed to make a submission to Infrastructure Australia to get the bypass project on the priority list, but it needs the endorsement of the NSW government first.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.