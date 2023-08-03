THE Dance Factory owner Felicity King says she has been overwhelmed by the support she has received as she prepares to say goodbye to the place she has called home for 12 years.
The dance studio is on the hunt for a new premises after the recent sale of the commercial building in George Street where Ms King's business was a tenant.
"I have a few options, and I've been blown away by the support of other local business owners," she said.
"Some local real estate agencies have actually reached out and offered to help and keep an eye out for places as well, which has been incredible.
"I've even had some business owners reach out just for guidance and to talk to me as a friend, which has been really nice."
Still, a move to a new premises will be a big wrench for Ms King, who bought The Dance Factory (TDF) in 2019 after having been a student there since 2011.
She had to navigate the pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic during her first few years as the business owner, but she says this current challenge will be her biggest yet.
"This is like my second home. I started dancing here when I was 16, and I obviously grew up and competed here and everything, and I spent pretty much every afternoon after school here from 3.30 until 8.30," she said.
Though Ms King has yet to obtain a new premises for herself and approximately 100 of her students, she is hopeful that something will become available before the final day of TDF trading from George Street.
"We've got a few options, so hopefully we can work something out," she said.
In the interim, she said that she has received offers from local schools and community halls to utilise those spaces until a permanent facility is secured.
As well as the immense support that Ms King has received from the community, she said that her parents and TDF students have been her biggest pillar of stability.
"It's been crazy; my students have been so supportive. We came in the holidays and we spent about four hours each day, sorting things and throwing things out that we didn't need," she said.
"They've all been really supportive and helped me through it."
One of these students is 17-year-old Kyah Maxwell, who has been attending classes at TDF for more than 11 years and says leaving the George Street building is "like losing my home".
"I have to leave so many memories," she said.
"This place means absolutely everything to me. It's been my second home for as long as I can remember."
But the one thing that students and Ms King won't have to say goodbye to is The Dance Factory family.
"Here at the studio, we call ourselves the TDF family ... I love all my students and I just want to see them do well and improve and have fun while they're dancing," Ms King said.
Having this family dynamic is what Ms King believes will ensure TDF continues to thrive, even from a new premises, and a new home.
