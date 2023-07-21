Brighten up your winter with an evening of extraordinary performances from students of Scots All Saints College on Friday 21 July, from 5.30pm.
This exciting evening of entertainment will see 300 college students from Kindergarten through to Year 12 perform at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
Orchestra, string groups, choirs, guitar ensembles, big bands and more will showcase the talents and enthusiasm of students of all ages in this vibrant music event.
"We are incredibly fortunate to have a strong music program throughout the college, engaging children as early as Preparatory School right through to Year 12," Jonathan Clipsham, the college's Director of The Arts Academy said.
"All junior school students learn to play a musical instrument and we see so many benefits in language development, resilience, communication skills and strong relationships.
"And our music showcase is a great opportunity for our students to share the fruits of their efforts and talents with our community. It's a rewarding experience for everyone involved."
"This year we are excited to share our finale 'A Million Dreams' with the college orchestra accompanying a 200 strong choir, with all performers onstage at the same time, lifting the roof off."
Showcase performers range in musical experience from beginners through to advanced, and include the exceptionally talented members of Amadeus Academy, the college's specially designed and developed performing arts extension program.
Head of College, Richard Ford, is delighted with the showcase program and community support.
"The evening is a highlight for our students and staff alike and it brings great joy to our whole college and broader community," Mr Ford said.
"The music showcase is one of many not be missed nights in the college's extensive annual arts program and all music lovers across the Central West are warmly invited to attend."
Tickets for the Scots All Saints College 2023 Music Showcase are on sale now through BMEC.com.au.
