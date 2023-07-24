A BATHURST councillor believes a new roundabout will help prevent accidents and keep pedestrians safe.
The newly-built roundabout at the intersection of Lambert and George streets, near Bathurst Public School, was opened to motorists on Monday, July 17.
Bathurst councillor Warren Aubin said the intersection has been a "dangerous" and he believes the new roundabout, combined with the two new raised pedestrian crossing, will help slow down traffic.
"They got two pedestrian crossings, but each corner actually has a raised portion leading onto the roundabout, which is in essence a speed hump. It's pretty good, which is helping slow people down," he said.
"It does actually slow traffic down and makes things safer for the kids and the parents that are walking to school up there.
"It's been a good job by council and the workers, because they had just the school holidays to do it. They had it open when school went back."
Cr Aubin said works have been in progress for 12-18 months, from funding, preliminary works to completion.
"It was obviously a dangerous intersection with a bit of history, because it got government funding to build the roundabout," he said.
"They did a bit of preliminary works around Christmas time, just preparing the intersection. That sort of thing.
"It's usually six or eight months lead in time before funding becomes available, so I would believe it's probably been on the cards for at 12-18 months."
While Cr Aubin admitted accidents can still happen at roundabouts, he believes they greatly reduce incidents compared to that on a a non-roundabout intersection.
"People are going to say, 'You're putting a roundabout on every corner', but they do the job," he said.
"I mean there's still accidents on roundabouts, but not to the extent of what there is at normal, regulatory, signed intersections."
The project was made possible after Bathurst Regional Council applied for Black Spot funding.
After getting the tick of approval from the Federal Government and Transport for NSW, the works started on July 3, 2023.
Unlike a number of roundabouts across Bathurst, this one will have no plants in the centre.
