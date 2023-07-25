Western Advocate
Old Bathurst subdivision plans made available by State Library

By Matt Watson
Updated July 25 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 6:00pm
Now and then: work at the Windy 1100 subdivision at Windradyne and an advertisement in 1880 for new lots near the railway station.
AS land on the city's western fringe is carved up for houses in Bathurst's latest urban expansion, newly available black and white advertisements show a time when lots in lower Keppel Street were the next big thing.

