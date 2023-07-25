AS land on the city's western fringe is carved up for houses in Bathurst's latest urban expansion, newly available black and white advertisements show a time when lots in lower Keppel Street were the next big thing.
A subdivision plan for a February 1880 auction advertises the 48 lots on Keppel, Havannah, Lord and Seymour streets that had been created from six acres of land owned by "Francis Lord Esq".
They were to be sold "on the ground" at 2pm and buyers needed to provide one-quarter of the cash on the day (with the balance to be paid at six, 12 and 18 months).
It's a far cry from the method used to sell council housing subdivisions in recent years, in which interested parties registered in advance and then attended a ballot draw, where names were selected at random and they could then select the block of their choice.
The 1880 subdivision plan also shows most of the block bounded by Seymour, Piper, Lord and Havannah at the time was divided into large one-acre lots - in stark contrast to the modern city's increasingly petite inner city properties after years of unit construction.
The 1880 plan is one of a number that the State Library says have been digitised and made available for the first time on its website.
"Subdivision plans are an absolute goldmine for genealogists and local historians as they allow us to place ourselves in the past - on a street, in a town where we once lived, where our ancestors established themselves," State Library maps expert Maggie Patton said.
"What's more, they are filled with fascinating details like property prices, town descriptions and sometimes a photograph."
Among the other Bathurst plans available on the State Library website is one for "21 valuable agricultural farms" within two miles of Bathurst at "Millbank", Kelso, west and south of the village of Raglan.
That land was to be sold at the Royal Hotel, Bathurst on February 20, 1890 by auctioneers Clements and McCarthy, a company that still operates in the city today.
There is also a plan for the 1884 sale of lots in Bathurst's south that wraps around what is labelled as the "mansion of J Busby Esq".
Busby Street would go on to be the home of the city's favourite son, Ben Chifley.
The State Library says an archival print of any of the digitised subdivision plans can be ordered from the Library Shop.
The library has been progressively digitising its collection of 40,000-plus subdivision plans of suburban and regional NSW over the past 10 years with funding support from the NSW Government.
While Eglinton and Kelso have soaked up a lot of Bathurst's urban expansion in recent years, Bathurst Regional Council has a long-term plan for Laffing Waters to accommodate much of the future growth.
Council's Laffing Waters Master Plan includes about 2270 new dwellings housing a population of approximately 5200 residents.
The master plan also includes the development of a new school, recreation facilities and a sporting precinct.
Population forecasts in 2019 by Bathurst Regional Council consultants id.community said Eglinton's population would grow by 63 per cent between 2019 and 2036, from 2319 to 3788, and the population in Kelso (North)-Laffing Waters would rise by 32 per cent, from 7098 to 9357.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.