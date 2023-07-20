Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Dubbo Prosciutto aka devon makes The Deniliquin Dictionary

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
July 21 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo and devon have been immortalised in The Deniliquin Dictionary, a humorous social media page which dubs itself the regional dictionary for modern Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.