BATHURST is inching closer to a solution that will reduce congestion on the busy Hereford Street corridor.
After confidential deliberations at the July 19, 2023 meeting, Bathurst Regional Council selected Barker Ryan Stewart as the successful tenderer to design a signalised Hereford Street, Gilmour Street and Marsden Lane intersection.
The contract will come at a cost to council of $214,800.
The intersection is currently served by a roundabout, and traffic is typically banked up along Hereford Street at the peak morning and afternoon times.
Transport for NSW, which controls Gilmour Street, has recommended the roundabout be removed and replaced with traffic lights.
Deputy mayor Ben Fry said signalised intersections are deemed more efficient for high-traffic roads.
"Transport for NSW have indicated that it will be signals, that seems to be where they're moving to for heavy-traffic intersections in the future, and we'll trust the experts there, noting they say signals are more efficient than roundabouts," he said.
Upgrading the Hereford-Gilmour-Marsden intersection is set to be one of the first steps to addressing the overall Hereford Street road corridor.
Council's general manager said Barker Ryan Stewart - a civil engineering company based in Norwest, NSW - has been asked to investigate, develop and deliver a proposal.
This proposal must include road and drainage, traffic signals, utility relocation, street lighting, telecommunications servicing, and power supply.
It's possible that alignment of the intersection could also be part of the proposal.
The company will need to take the proposal to Transport for NSW and obtain construction approvals.
It is anticipated that the duration of the contract with Barker Ryan Stewart will be around 30 weeks.
While council has engaged a designer for the intersection, it does not yet have the money to deliver the actual works.
A budget submission enabled $3 million to be earmarked for that intersection, however that is unlikely to be enough to do the full project.
Cr Fry, along with Cr Andrew Smith, hope that the commitment of funds will encourage higher levels of government to chip in with grants.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.