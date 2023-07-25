Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Panorama Football Club World Cup viewing party at the Victoria Hotel

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated July 25 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ALMOST two million people tuned in to watch the Matildas for their first match of the 2023 Women's World Cup, and approximately 50 of these people were patrons of the Panorama Football Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.