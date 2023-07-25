ALMOST two million people tuned in to watch the Matildas for their first match of the 2023 Women's World Cup, and approximately 50 of these people were patrons of the Panorama Football Club.
The football club, colloquially known as the Goats, viewed the game from the Victoria Hotel- their home away from Proctor Park, and their major sponsors.
To assist in the viewing experience, Harvey Norman Bathurst donated an 85 inch TV for the night.
"When the girls scored the goal, the place lit up. To see such support for a special event in local communities is amazing," he said.
After the game, attendees headed to the Oxford Hotel to continue the celebrations, where they tried out a competition of another kind - Karaoke.
