Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

St Pat's hopes to overcome injuries, suspensions in under 18s magic round meeting with Mudgee

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 21 2023 - 11:10am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

INJURIES and suspensions are all coming to a head at the worst time of the year for the St Pat's under 18s team but coach Matt Dunn has confidence there's enough quality throughout his side to still make a strong push towards finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.