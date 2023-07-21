INJURIES and suspensions are all coming to a head at the worst time of the year for the St Pat's under 18s team but coach Matt Dunn has confidence there's enough quality throughout his side to still make a strong push towards finals.
Pat's find themselves in a tense spot ahead of this Sunday's magic round at Carrington Park as they try to hold on to fourth place on the Group 10 ladder when they take on a Mudgee Dragons side hot on their heels.
Dragons are just two points away from the Saints and boast a far superior point differential, giving them a chance to knock a battered and bruised Pat's out of the top four.
Dunn said that has side have found ways to get themselves out of tough situations throughout this season, and he knows the current under strength side have what it takes to hold onto their position.
"We've lost a couple of blokes out for the season and another suspended for the rest of the season, plus our captain is suspended for this game," he said.
"Our depth is really being tested at the moment. How we turn things around from here is up to the boys. They can play good footy when they want to, and they showed that at the start of the second half on the weekend."
Rhys Bray recently picked up an ACL injury that's ended his season and the loss of Justin Hodgson to injury has taken some size out of the Saints pack.
Lachie Fitzsimmons missed the Bathurst derby to suspension and remains out for the Dragons meeting, and Dylan Branda's suspension from the Panthers game will have him out of the Saints squad for the rest of 2023.
The Saints recently dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season, going down 34-10 to Orange CYMS and 18-16 at home and then 18-16 to Bathurst Panthers last Sunday.
Dunn said there's plenty of lessons for the team to learn from their losses.
"They started well in the CYMS game even though the weren't playing great footy. They got out to a 10-0 lead ... but there was a big breeze, and I knew that was worth a couple of tries. We really imploded, and CYMS just wanted it more," he said.
"I thought that last week the boys played better. We bombed an opportunity at the end, where we should have iced the game, but the injuries have really come back to bite us."
Pat's and Dragons get the day at Carrington Park underway from 1pm.
Competition leaders Orange Hawks then face hosts Panthers at 2.15pm and then two finals hopefuls, Orange CYMS and Lithgow Workies, meet in the game of the round at 3.30pm.
"It's great we get everyone together since you can see everyone play, though you do lose a little bit of support since you don't have every grade there, but it's nice to give the under 18s a bit of the limelight," Dunn said.
"They've done this sort of round for the first grade guys and I know it's a bit of a special thing for them."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
