EYES across the nation were glued to screens on Thursday, July 20, to view the Matildas' opening FIFA Women's World Cup match against the Republic of Ireland.
Bathurst 75 Football Club organised a viewing of the game at the Panthers Bathurst Leagues Club, where approximately 100 people attended to watch the game on the big screen.
Members of the football club, and their family and friends gathered in the sports bar, to watch the Matildas claim victory over Ireland in a nail biting first game.
Adding to the excitement of the game, was the fact that this is the first time Australia is hosting the World Cup, alongside neighbours New Zealand.
The atmosphere inside Panthers was electric, with many fans struggling to take their eyes off the screen, even for a few seconds.
