AN elderly woman has been transported to Bathurst Hospital after a crash involving two cars in West Bathurst.
Paramedics were called to the scene on the corner of Mitre and Durham streets at around 9.30am on Friday, July 21.
"Paramedics attended to a woman aged in her 80s for injuries that are unknown at the moment," a NSW Ambulance spokesperson said.
"She was conveyed by road to Bathurst Health Service on Howick Street."
Police also attended the scene and, at around 10am, officers were diverting northbound traffic off Durham Street and down Hope Street.
