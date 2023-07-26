WHEN the Bathurst Uniting Support Services (BUSS) started, it was just a small group of people looking to address the lack of overnight emergency accommodation in the city.
Its name and services have changed over time, all for the better, and now BUSS has grown to the point it needs a paid employee to assist with administration and promotion.
BUSS has received funding through the Office of Responsible Gambling, which has enabled it to hire Joanna Morrison to take on the responsibilities.
Ms Morrison is a recent graduate of Scots All Saints College (SASC) and is currently enjoying a gap year before going to university to study communications.
She had just returned from a three-month stay in the United Kingdom and sat for her job interview just five days after landing back in Australia.
"The way I found out about BUSS was through my dad, because he volunteers here on the weekends at the cafe, and Julie Fry talked to him and said 'I've got a job going here if you know anyone', and he thought of me," she said.
"He passed it on to me and I had a look at it and it really intrigued me, not only because it's a chance to give back to the community and get involved in a space that I think could use some younger members, but also the job entails a lot of things I'm quite skilled at."
With her university ambitions, she said this will be an opportunity for her to "dip my toes in" the industry.
Ms Morrison has a history of volunteering, having helped prepare meals for the disadvantaged at the Hope church during her time as a SASC student.
She believes in the work BUSS is doing and hopes to be able to promote it to a wider audience, particularly after learning more about the group since joining.
"I really thought it was just a small, little café, but it's so much bigger than that, which is just so incredible," she said.
"Bathurst really does need it. I think there would be a bit of a hole without it."
Ms Morrison is working 10-hour weeks and says she is always busy.
She looks forward to helping in whatever way she can to grow BUSS.
"I've only been here for three weeks, but I can already think of ways we can reach the community in even more ways," she said.
