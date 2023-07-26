Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Bathurst Uniting Support Services welcomes first paid employee

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated July 26 2023 - 10:04am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHEN the Bathurst Uniting Support Services (BUSS) started, it was just a small group of people looking to address the lack of overnight emergency accommodation in the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.