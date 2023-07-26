THE return of the smaller schools will mean a bigger event when the Bathurst Careers Expo is held at the Charles Sturt University campus for the second year in a row.
The event returned in 2022 after a two-year, COVID-affected absence and attracted a crowd of almost 700 students, Bathurst Regional Council economic development manager David Flude said.
And this year?
"We're expecting 850-odd students," he said.
Mr Flude said Lithgow High, Portland Central, Canowindra High and Blayney High students will join Bathurst's Scots All Saints, Stannies, MacKillop, Bathurst High, Kelso High and Skillset at the CSU gymnasium.
The first careers expo was held in 2014 and featured 25 exhibitors, he said, and "this year we are going for around 90 exhibitors, so it's our biggest yet".
Those exhibitors will range from Corrective Services NSW to Highland Pine to NSW Police to Vivability.
Mr Flude said CSU as a venue not only accommodates the event's growth, but also offers an opportunity to showcase the university to school students.
"Through the normal course of their day-to-day lives, they [senior students] probably wouldn't even go anywhere near this place [into the CSU campus]," he said.
"So it gives the opportunity to see that, yeah, you can stay in Bathurst and study, you don't need to go to the universities in the city.
"That's the whole thing: to try to get our young people to stay in Bathurst rather than having to leave, as many do, start their career and then come back later with a family.
"There are enough opportunities now in jobs in all different areas and sectors that people can start a career in Bathurst and continue that on for the rest of their lives."
Mr Flude said businesses need employees at the moment and that will also be reflected in the careers expo.
"We're finding there are a lot more employers wanting to get out there and talk to people because obviously the job market is very tight," he said.
CSU vice-chancellor Renee Leon said the university was looking forward to hosting the expo again.
"It's emblematic of our partnership with the town and of our determination to ensure that our graduates get a really strong pathway into employment," she said.
"I think there's about 85 employers coming here, so it's a great opportunity for kids at local schools to see not only the opportunity to study without having to leave town, but also an opportunity to get a pathway into a really rewarding career."
CSU director of external engagement (Orange and Bathurst) Julia Andrews said the expo "is open to school students and the public to learn about career options, and it provides the attendees the opportunity to learn more about the university and its subject offerings".
"We also encourage all Charles Sturt University students to attend and to speak to the exhibitors to assist with their career aspiration goals," she said.
The Bathurst Careers Expo will be held on Wednesday, August 2.
The event is sponsored by Charles Sturt University.
