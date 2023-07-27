A MAN who broke a court order by transferring a woman money for cigarettes just made a "stupid" mistake, a court has heard.
Robert John Bromley, 48, of Kabbera Boulevard, Kelso pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on July 19, 2023 to contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO).
Court documents said police went to a home on Kabbera Boulevard in Kelso about 3am on July 9, 2023, where they were greeted by Bromley.
Bromley told police he had been speaking with a person who was listed in cross AVOs, after the woman messaged on July 8.
The court heard he also sent the woman money to purchase cigarettes.
Bromley was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where officers took screenshots of the messages between the pair.
He was charged after a breach of the AVO was established.
Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan told the court during sentencing his client made a "stupid" mistake.
"It was ill judgement on his part," Mr Kuan said.
"There were no threats or violence made, and there was a degree of provocation."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said Bromley's "chequered" criminal and personal history spoke to his behaviour, but it offered no exemption.
"I want you to make sure this is the last time you come to court," Ms Ellis said.
"If you come back with another contravene, it just makes it harder and harder.
"Stay out of trouble, stay out of court."
Bromley was placed on a 12-month community correction order.
