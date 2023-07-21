Western Advocate
Home/National Sport/A-League

Eglinton FC slips from third to sixth on Bathurst District Football

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 21 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IN the blink of an eye Eglinton FC's path to the Bathurst District Football ladies premier league semi-finals went from nearly assured to being an uphill battle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.