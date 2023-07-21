IN the blink of an eye Eglinton FC's path to the Bathurst District Football ladies premier league semi-finals went from nearly assured to being an uphill battle.
Eglinton have been docked the three points that they earned from their 1-0 win over CSU FC and assessed a forfeit for the game, giving them a further three point penalty, for playing an unregistered player.
The stripping of six points has taken the Eagles from third on the table down to sixth.
They blue and golds now sit four points off the fourth-placed Mudgee Wolves FC, who Eglinton will take on this Saturday.
Eglinton went through the correct process to register their player but effectively jumped the gun in fielding them in the lineup before Bathurst District Football had confirmed the move on their end.
Coach Ian Crook accepted the decision from the BDF committee.
"We're using a new app to track player participation in games this year. We had a player who came back to Australia from overseas and was looking for a game," he said.
"We followed the usual paths, got the confirmation email that she was available to play, but we had to wait until she was available in the Dribl app match sheet. She was in the app but when we went to do the match sheet she wasn't available on there.
"It's a harsh penalty for the team ... and it's something that's not the girls' fault, it's my own, and I totally own that mistake.
"Now that the competition's split and there's six games to go we're in a real danger of missing out on semi-finals."
This Saturday's game had a lot of importance for Eglinton before the penalty, and would have been a chance to stay in touch with the top two.
Now it has even greater significance after their drop.
It could be a do or die contest for the Eagles but Crook said his team have shown they've been able to deal with such adversity in the past.
"We've only had eight returning players this year but as the defending champions we were happy to play first grade again," Crook said.
"It's been a tough season because first and second grade were combined. The second grade teams across all clubs were getting disheartened because they were getting pasted each week and the first grade ladies that want a competitive comp get disinterested.
"It's a bitter pill because we'll lose a couple of players next year. We like a challenge though. No-one said we could win the grand final last year and we did it."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.