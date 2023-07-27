CHARLES Sturt University is considering revamping some of its accommodation as it focuses on getting students back on campus, its vice-chancellor says.
And the university is looking at how it can accommodate booming demand for nursing and paramedicine places at Bathurst as the health system cries out for more workers.
Vice-chancellor Renee Leon - who was appointed to the position almost two years ago - said CSU was well-placed now that the difficulties and disruption of the COVID years had been put behind it.
"The university is going well," she said.
"Across the sector, demand for domestic places [at university] has been a bit soft the last few years because the economy is so strong, but we've actually grown our enrolments, so we're really pleased to see that Charles Sturt is attracting students here and at all of our campuses, as well as online, and that our domestic load is growing.
"That's really great."
After two years of challenges that included campus shutdowns and online learning, CSU began welcoming back students and some staff in early 2022.
Ms Leon said at the time that the return to the campus would "particularly benefit our commencing students who can start their higher education journeys supported by the physical presence of friends, classmates and campus services".
Speaking to the Western Advocate last week at an event to mark the upcoming Bathurst Careers Expo at CSU, Ms Leon said the university "offered scholarships to our students this year to come and study first year and get their accommodation for free".
"Given the cost of living, that was pretty popular," she said.
"So we filled up our accommodation on some of our campuses and substantially increased it on others.
"We'll be continuing to make that an attractive offer for students going into 2024."
Ms Leon said students "want to come to university and hang out with their peers and enjoy the social life just as much as the study", so it was good to get them back on campus and "get that buzz happening again".
She said the COVID years were tough for universities as a whole - a point that was also made to the Advocate by acting vice-chancellor Professor John Germov in September 2020 as CSU went through a period of staff cuts to reduce its deficit.
"It was a hard period for the whole sector," Ms Leon said.
"International student numbers dried up, like everyone we were in lockdown for a lot of the year, but the university has really come through it strong and we're proud of how everyone has pulled together and got us back to a thriving and sustainable position."
She said CSU is focusing on what it can do to have students want to be back on campus.
"They want there to be bars and cafes on campus, so we've got to be able to make those financially sustainable, and we're taking the opportunity to look at all of our facilities and our accommodation and see what opportunities there are to revamp some of that to make it more contemporary and also to accommodate growth," she said.
"We've got so much demand for some of our courses here that we can't even fit them all in."
Ms Leon said nursing and paramedicine, which are offered in Bathurst as well as other campuses, are in particularly high demand.
"We're at capacity with our facilities at the moment, but we're keen to soak up that demand given the needs of the healthcare system for more nurses and more ambulance officers, and so we'll be looking at how we can expand both the efficiency of use of our facilities and get new facilities in so that we can offer more places to students to study at Charles Sturt," she said.
