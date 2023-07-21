It's a centre of change and always will be

THE opening of a new banking hub in Howick Street is a reminder that the only constant in our CBD is change.
NAB's $2.7 million investment in the old Commonwealth Bank premises near Barrack Lane (which was celebrated at a small function last week) followed the old News on William moving across the road and the Commonwealth moving to the old News on William site.
NAB's move, meanwhile, opened the way for Skillset to buy the old NAB building and use it as a new head office. Got all that?
In celebrating the opening of its new Howick Street home, NAB dug around in the archives and found a Bathurst National Advocate article from early 1957 about the grand building that was then coming to life on the corner of Church and William streets.
Designed to "suit the magnificent position it occupies in one of Australia's most beautiful cities", the building had been designed to take "additional floors when they are required", the paper reported.
Considering the scale and prominence of the structure, the then-Commercial Banking Company of Sydney (a forerunner of NAB) would surely never have imagined that it would cease to be a bank building within 70 years.
But then how many people in Bathurst predicted that Skillset would be taking up a position in the CBD? Or that CSU, which had been openly flirting with opening a campus in the centre of the city, would choose not to do so?
How many people would have predicted that the former TAFE building that council took over from the NSW Government would still be empty all these years later? Or that politician Sam Farraway would take over the former Advanced Hearing Solutions business on the corner of Howick and George?
Nobody really knows what is going to happen to the Bathurst CBD in a year's time because nobody really knows what is going to happen to it in a month's time.
But we do know this: the thousands and thousands of people who flocked to Kings Parade, Machattie Park and surrounding streets during the recent Bathurst Winter Festival weren't there just to ice-skate or ride the ferris wheel.
They were also there to be together, to be part of a crowd, to feel at the centre of things.
As economic conditions wax and wane and business trends change, there is that constant: humans generally like to be among each other.
If there's no other reason for optimism about the future of the Bathurst CBD, there's that.
