REPAIR crews will soon be dispatched to O'Reilly Place, Llanarth after reports of a "sinkhole" forming in the cul-de-sac.
A resident of O'Reilly Place addressed Bathurst Regional Council's public forum on July 19, 2023 to raise his concerns about the worrying hole, which he said formed about two months earlier after heavy rain.
He said it was about 90 centimetres deep and extends out about 70 centimetres, and a cone had been placed there by council to cover the hole.
"Garbage trucks turn there all the time and it won't be too long before the road gives way to the garbage trucks," he said.
The area had been repaired by council in 2014, but the resident said more needed to be done.
"Obviously, it's a bit of council work that has been previously done and needs further repair before something dire happens out there," he said.
Council has inspected the site and told the Western Advocate that the hole was caused by a damaged drainpipe.
"The broken drainpipe will need to be replaced," a spokesperson said.
While the resident thought the hole could endanger people, a spokesperson for council said "there is no threat to people or property".
The required work to repair the drainpipe " will be conducted as soon as possible", and the spokesperson confirmed the work would have no impact on residents.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
