A MOTHER has been told by a magistrate that if she returns to court for another drug matter, she will either lose her money or her freedom.
Cassandra Jan Dwyer, 41, of Annesley Street, West Bathurst was convicted in Bathurst Local Court on July 19, 2023 of having cannabis.
Police said they were patrolling the West Bathurst area about 12.15pm on May 20, 2023 when they saw a blue Mitsubishi Lancer head towards a "known drug house" court documents said.
Shortly after, the officers saw the vehicle again and due to suspecting the passengers had drugs - including Dwyer, who was driving - they stopped the car.
Once parked, Dwyer got out of the vehicle holding a pink handbag before police searched it.
The court heard officers found a foil package inside of the coin pocket with cannabis.
"That's cannabis, that's mine ... it's for personal use," Dwyer said to police.
The substance was taken to Bathurst Police Station to be examined, where it was found to weigh 6.31 grams.
A self-represented Dwyer told the court she was studying hospitality, and had limited means to pay a fine due to being an unemployed single mother.
"I haven't used it for a long time ... I just had it," Dwyer said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis reminded Dwyer that possession charges carry a prison term as a maximum sentence.
"If you are tempted to do it again, just remember it's still an offence in this state [to have cannabis] and you will either lose your money or your freedom," Ms Ellis said.
Dwyer was fined $250.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
