Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

St Pat's chase a win away to Parkes United in women's Central West Premier League Hockey

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 21 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

LAST time St Pat's took on Parkes United this women's Central West Premier League Hockey season it appeared that the Saints had picked up their first win of the year and kick started their campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.