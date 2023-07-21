LAST time St Pat's took on Parkes United this women's Central West Premier League Hockey season it appeared that the Saints had picked up their first win of the year and kick started their campaign.
However, the use of an unregistered player in that game not only stripped the Saints of four points but gave them an additional four point penalty, and the team never truly recovered from the setback.
Pat's might be all but out of this year's finals series with four rounds left to go but they're still keen to try and end their year on a high - starting with a trip away to Parkes this Saturday.
Saints coach Bec Clayton said it would be nice to repeat the success from last time out against Parkes, except this time hold onto the points after all is said and done.
"We're pretty disappointed with the way things went this year. Obviously losing the points against Parkes - who we play this round - really hurt us," she said.
"That was eight points gone. If we had those then that puts us right in the mix, but it is what it is and it's something that's happened many times before."
Pat's come into the match off a 5-0 loss to unbeaten competition leaders Lithgow Panthers.
It could have been a 2-0 defeat for the Saints - which would have been much easier for the team to stomach - had it not been for a late flurry of Panthers goals.
Clayton said it was a determined effort from her side, who had also pushed the Panthers all the way earlier in the season when they went down 2-1.
"Lithgow's definitely the team to be beat but they're not unbeatable. We let in three goals in the last quarter that were way too easy for them and they just take every opportunity that comes their way. That's what makes them so good," she said.
"We've done it once already against Parkes and we know that we can do it again. We're just going to go out there and do what we can because we want to finish on a high."
They'll be without the Kable sisters, Lily and Hannah, for this Saturday's game.
The Pat's-Parkes clash takes place from 2.50pm at Parkes Hockey Complex.
It's a rare weekend of no Central West Premier League Hockey in Bathurst this weekend.
In other women's games Lithgow Panthers play host to Bathurst City while the Orange derby will take place between CYMS and United.
Souths have the bye.
Meanwhile, the St Pat's men's team can go one step closer to securing their grand final spot this Saturday if they can claim a win away to Orange Wanderers.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
