THOUGH the official Eglinton District Football (EDFC) World Cup viewing party will be held at The 1880 Hotel on Monday July 31, there were still plenty of club members at the hotel to catch the first Matildas match.
The night also doubled as a birthday dinner for EDFC committee member Samantha Maxwell, where her friends and family gathered to enjoy some delicious food and a night of female football.
People of all ages were there to take part in the evenings events, from babies to grandparents, and everyone in between.
The 1880 Hotel, who are one of the major sponsors of the EDFC, will be airing each game of the 2023 Women's World Cup, where everyone is invited to attend and enjoy some quality football.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.