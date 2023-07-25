Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

The 1880 Hotel hosted a viewing party for the first Matildas World Cup game

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
July 25 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THOUGH the official Eglinton District Football (EDFC) World Cup viewing party will be held at The 1880 Hotel on Monday July 31, there were still plenty of club members at the hotel to catch the first Matildas match.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.