IT'S been around for centuries, and now Bathurst artists can try their hand at the craft of life drawing.
And, adding to the creative atmosphere, is the fact that these life depictions can be produced while surrounded by inspiration and innovation, all from the walls of the Bathurst Regional Art Gallery (BRAG).
According to BRAG audience engagement officer Lilium Burrow, there is a high demand for life drawing sessions, and even with the addition of extra sessions in the calendar, it is still essential to RSVP.
"Life drawing is a continually sold out event, so we continue to put on more life drawing. It's in very high demand," she said.
As well as the sessions being set in an inspirational environment, they are completely facilitated by an artist, with all materials provided.
The workshops also provide the opportunity to interact with a life model, and to analyse the human physique with a more artistic eye.
Sessions vary with a selection of different life models of all different body types, all with a variety of different clothing items to act as artistic stimuli.
"We do get a lot of big name artists coming to our events, and artists who have previously exhibited at the gallery come to the life drawing event," Ms Burrow said.
"So it can also be a networking event for artists who are starting out, or emerging artists to engage with more medium to later career artists as well."
This has meant that the response to the classes has been repeatedly positive.
"The feedback is brilliant, they want more and more and more," Ms Burrow said.
The gallery usually hosts one or two sessions every eight weeks to coincide with different art installations, but due to the positive feedback, there is a possibility that the gallery will up the ante.
There are now considerations to supply an even larger number of sessions, including those catered for smaller groups, and private events.
Workshop costs start at $30 for BRAG members, and are $35 for non-members.
Those interested in attending a session are encouraged to RSVP, and anybody looking to book a private function is encouraged to contact the gallery directly.
