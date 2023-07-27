TRAVELLING in the early hours of the morning with a folding knife has come at a cost for a 24-year-old man, who was fined over a thousand dollars for the offence.
Troy Michael Kennewell of Wellington Street, Cowra was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on July 19, 2023 of having a knife in public.
Court documents state police saw a red Mazda 3 parked on Alpha Road in South Bathurst before they spotted it about 1.10am on March 18, 2023 travelling along Vale Road.
Police stopped the vehicle to ask the driver about where they were going, when she said she went to pick Kennewell up from a friend's home.
Police then asked if there was anything illegal in the car, when the woman and Kennewell - who was a passenger - said they both had a knife.
The court heard once officers found reason for a search, they discovered a folding knife with a 15 centimetre blade under the passenger seat that was Kennewells.
"I keep it on me all the time, I don't really use it, it's there just in case," he said.
Kennewell told police he didn't know it was an offence to have a knife in public.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charge aloud to the court before she found the matter proved in his absence.
Kennewell was fined $1500.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.