Court

Troy Michael Kennewell caught with a folding knife in Bathurst

By Court Reporter
July 27 2023 - 6:00pm
TRAVELLING in the early hours of the morning with a folding knife has come at a cost for a 24-year-old man, who was fined over a thousand dollars for the offence.

