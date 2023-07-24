ALL eyes were on Scots All Saints College on Friday, as the band performed towards a massive crowd at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC).
The Western Advocate was able to snap some pics during practice on Friday afternoon, before heading along to the main concert that evening.
The exciting evening of entertainment saw 300 college students from Kindergarten through to Year 12 perform.
Orchestra, string groups, choirs, guitar ensembles, big bands and more showcased the talents and enthusiasm of students of all ages in a vibrant music event.
