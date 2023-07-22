HIGH tempo, high scoring and highly entertaining - if you're a Bathurst Bulldogs fan.
The home side indulged in an 11-try feast at Ashwood Park on Saturday as they racked up a monster 77-10 Blowes Cup victory over the Dubbo Kangaroos.
Bulldogs' quick hands and zero fear in spreading the ball wide proved too nasty of a combination for the Roos to contend with, leading to 10 different Bathurst players crossing the stripe.
The result was especially pleasing at it not only came on the club's memorial day but it also secured the Bulldogs the minor premiership for 2023.
Dubbo had frustrated the Bulldogs into several errors in the first half and did enough to keep things to 28-5 at the break.
That up-and-down start showed the Bulldogs they had to switch on, and coach Dean Oxley said his team lifted where they needed to.
"We've been flat at the start of the last few weeks. We started with errors against Forbes as well, and we didn't execute at times here. We want to play fast footy but we've got to be accurate as well," he said.
"I know I'm asking for a lot from them by being fast and accurate at the same time but they rose to it and I'm really happy with the way they finished the game.
"I was also really happy with the guys who came onto the field and got with the tempo. We used eight reserves and they play at the speed they needed to."
Among the highlights in the Bulldogs big haul of points were perfectly executed back-to-back team tries on opposite wings to Daniel Woods and Zach Taylor in the second half.
Brad Glasson scored twice while Kurt Weekes had a great day out, kicking all 11 conversions for the Bulldogs and also picking up his first try of the season.
Bulldogs skipper Peter Fitzsimmons opened the scoring with his 16th try of the season in the space of 13 games, missing out on a try on just two occasions so far this year.
Dubbo's first half try came from Jack Isbester on the back of a charge down and their second half effort was earned through Oliver Kearney after Bulldogs gave away back-to-back penalties.
"When we were turning the ball over we were frustrating ourselves and probably just trying a little bit too hard at times," Oxley said.
"We threw passes that didn't need to be thrown. We were going for extravagant plays when a more simple one would have got the same result.
"But I'm really happy with the boys. We've got little goals that we keep ticking off along the way. There's a bit of buzz about this side and it's great to see them get their energy back."
First grade's win secured a clean sweep for the Bulldogs on the day across all four grades.
"It was a big day. I don't remember when we've beaten Dubbo in all grades on any previous occasion," Oxley said.
"There's a great crowd here and it's good to see a lot of support from the town."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
