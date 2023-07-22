Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

St Pat's beat Orange Wanderers to come within one game of securing grand final spot

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 23 2023 - 8:54am, first published July 22 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ST PAT'S extended their unbeaten streak to nine games with a comfortable win over Orange Wanderers in men's Central West Premier League Hockey action on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.