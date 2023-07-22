ST PAT'S extended their unbeaten streak to nine games with a comfortable win over Orange Wanderers in men's Central West Premier League Hockey action on Saturday.
The Saints produced one of their more consistent performances of late against a home side who forced Pat's to work for their goals over the whole hour.
Much like in the previous game between the teams - a 6-0 win for the Bathurst club - it was a score line that didn't tell the complete story.
Wanderers were once again down on numbers for the clash with Pat's but their defence-oriented structure proved tricky for the competition leaders to break down.
The quality of the Pat's team eventually shone through as they maintained their 10 point leader over the chasing Lithgow Storm with three games left in the regular season.
Saints were also down a couple of their senior players for the game but co-captain Riley Hanrahan said that was an opportunity for fresh faces to enjoy a premier league test.
"It was a great win. They were a little bit understaffed again but we also had three guys away at 35s masters so our young boys got a fair run today and they were pretty solid," he said.
"It's great to see a lot of them getting some more hockey, and Blake Livingstone also picked up his first premier league goal, which was a great one for us."
Hanrahan said the Wanderers defence did their job well and gave his side a couple of headaches as they tried to put the game away.
"We got a goal relatively early but we couldn't put away more of those early chances. Their keeper had an absolute blinder," he said.
"It was a pretty well controlled game though we probably weren't as clinical as we could have been in the circle."
Pat's now have one game to go against all three opponents in the competition.
In the day's other game the Storm were pushed to the limit by the home side in a 2-1 win at the Parkes Hockey Centre.
Parkes United showed that they'll be ready to cause headaches for the Lithgow men in what's likely to be the upcoming preliminary final matchup.
