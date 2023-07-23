IT WAS beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Bathurst Uniting Support Services (BUSS) annual Christmas in July luncheon that was held recently.
The event embraced everything that is the spirit of Christmas, including good food, good company, good music, and the joy of giving - giving that could not be received without the many volunteers who work tirelessly to make it happen.
More than 35 people attended the lunch, which was held in the Activities Hall at the Uniting Church on Saturday, July 22.
Volunteers ensured that the hall was adorned with everything red and green, with decorations galore - all so that attendees would have the best time possible.
And according to BUSS coordinator Julie Fry, they absolutely did.
"There was a great buzz in the room and lots of people left saying that they had had a great time," she said.
Though BUSS volunteers work tirelessly every weekend to provide a soup kitchen for those in need in the community, Ms Fry said the Christmas in July luncheon was a way to bring some variety to the Saturday and Sunday staple.
"We had big crock pots of food and the CWA (Country Women's Association) contributed sticky date puddings and custard and we had little bags of lollies and live music," she said.
The luncheon was just one way in which BUSS helps to bring a sense of connection to the community.
"It was a really good time of our volunteers and our participants coming together in a bit of a fun atmosphere," she said.
"That's really important to us as our program is very much around connectedness and helping people make connections. And yesterday was a terrific example of that."
Another way in which BUSS aims to bring a sense of community to Bathurst, is with the music group, Music BUSS, which was a hit on the day of the event.
Music BUSS attended the Christmas in July function and performed some special songs that they had practised and prepared for the day, after meeting regularly on Saturday mornings.
Ms Fry said that anybody with any interest in joining the group is welcome to attend the morning practices, and that anybody in need of a warm meal over the weekends is welcome to utilise the services of the soup kitchen.
She also expressed her thanks to all those who took part in the Christmas in July event, especially the many volunteers who worked hard to make it happen, Music BUSS for their performance, and the generous donations from the Bathurst CWA.
