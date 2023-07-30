DO YOU recognise anybody who was at the Bathurst RSL recently?
It was the place to be on Saturday, Jully 22, for all those willing to test their trivia talents, all while raising money and awareness for a good cause.
The Calare Veterans and First Responders Lions Club hosted the trivia night in order to spread the word about their presence in the community, and to build up their kitty to support those in need in the community.
The main aim of the group is to assist the mental health of those who have served in the armed forces and those who are, or have been first responders, and their family members.
The night was full of fun facts and brain teasers, all with the added bonus of entertainment from Betty Confetti.
