OH see the Saints, who went marching in to be a part of the St Pat's Rugby League Club Blue and White Ball.
It was a different occasion for the Saints, on Saturday, July 22, where, instead of marching onto the rugby field to go to battle against their rivals, they marched into Rydges at Mount Panorama.
Members of the rugby club swapped out their uniforms and boots, for dresses, heels and suits to take part in the event.
It was a welcome change of pace for the rugby club, who were finally able to get the event back up and running after a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow was there to capture it all.
