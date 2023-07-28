WHEN the gates opened for the July addition of the Bathurst Farmers' Market, it was around a brisk three degrees outside, but that didn't stop eager shoppers from making their way to the Showground.
The markets, which are held monthly, were yet again open for the public on Saturday, July 22, where those eager for their fresh produce fix could come along and browse the stalls.
There was a mix of local products and produce, as well as hot food and drink stalls so that people could warm their bodies from inside-out while strolling around the grounds.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Western Advocate photographer Phil Blatch was there on Saturday and took some photos, were you there too?
