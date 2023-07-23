AUSTRALIANS love the great outdoors.
In particular, many an adventure or picnic has been held in the shade of Australia's iconic eucalyptus trees.
Sadly, however, we are not doing a good job of looking after them.
Nearly 40 per cent of Australia's forests have been destroyed since colonisation. We are the only developed country on the list of global deforestation hotspots.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
We, our climate, and our 1700 threatened species rely on healthy trees and ecosystems for our wellbeing.
One hopes that the much-needed Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act reform results in better outcomes for trees, forests and nature.
In the meantime, everyday Australians can help by planting trees.
National Tree Day is coming up on Sunday, July 30.
There's a local tree planting event that will be held at the reserve near Evans Bridge from 10am on Sunday, July 30.
It's a fun way to work together to care for nature.
