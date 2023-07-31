A RECENT celebratory dinner marked a change at the top for Quota Bathurst.
The group - which describes itself as a small band of dedicated women who do big things in fundraising for Bathurst - is planning a 70th birthday function in September.
Before that, though, Quota Bathurst held its annual general meeting recently and voted in a new management team.
The group's annual changeover dinner was held at new president Sally Moore's home to welcome the new leadership.
The new Quota Bathurst team is president Sally Moore, vice-president Jennifer Calvert, treasurer Jeanette Craddock and secretary Suzanne Hood.
The new board is Sue Maree Pocknall, Katie Cracknell, Diane Johnson and Yvette Middleton.
Spokeswoman Yvette Middleton said Quota Bathurst raised about $18,000 just last financial year, "all of which went back into the community".
"In addition to our significant fundraising, we also provide the very much appreciated cancer care packs for new patients at Daffodil Cottage," she said.
"This package includes handmade beanies, socks, magazines or puzzle books, teas, and other things to make their visits comfortable, at a difficult time."
READ ALSO:
She said Quota Bathurst's 70th birthday celebratory function is being planned for the Bathurst Rail Museum on Saturday, September 16.
"Members, past members, other Quotarians and groups supported by Quota are all welcome," she said.
"Tickets will be available from mid-August for this fabulous event.
"Quota always welcomes inquiries from women who would be interested in joining us."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.