Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Electric Storm leads a three horse challenge from Gayna Williams at Tyers Park meeting

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 24 2023 - 11:03am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HE does his best racing fresh but with the way Electric Storm ran at his last start it's given his trainer Gayna Williams hope that he can deliver another victory this Tuesday at Tyers Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.