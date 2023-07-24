HE does his best racing fresh but with the way Electric Storm ran at his last start it's given his trainer Gayna Williams hope that he can deliver another victory this Tuesday at Tyers Park.
A last start third placing at Dubbo was the latest in a solid run of results this preparation, which began with a shock win last month on the Bathurst track.
In his first up run this preparation Electric Storm stunned his rivals at $51 odds as he managed to rally home for victory despite drifting towards the outside fence across the length of the home straight.
He followed that up with a fifth and a third at Dubbo and now returns to the scene of his recent victory for the Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap (1,300 metres).
Williams has been impressed by the gelding's improvement this campaign.
"He's going along a bit better this prep. He doesn't take a lot of racing and work but we're happy with how he's going and he finished his last race off really well on his home track," she said.
"He's actually got better second up form but he was a nice surprise winning first up. He raced really well that day. His form is generally pretty good over his first couple of runs because he's a horse that generally likes to run fresh."
The son of The Factor handled the jump from the 1,000m to the 1,400m well in his latest run.
He has to contend with the second widest barrier in a full field and will likely find himself shuffled to a midfield trip, at best.
"Around this distance is probably what suits him. It's just trying to find the continuity of races to suit him - same as all of them," Williams said.
"I expect they'll go pretty quick down the back from this 1,300m start. If he can get midfield I'd be pretty happy but may find himself back a bit further. I can't see him getting himself as close as he did last start at Dubbo."
Electric Storm has won two of his three starts at Tyers Park.
Williams has two other runners, Raining Cubes and Pozesana, making their first starts for her stable on Tuesday in maiden races.
Raining Cubes comes across from the Robbie Griffiths and Mathew de Kock stable in Victoria after three career starts and Pozesana travels west from the Chris Waller stable after struggling to match up to provincial level.
"They've been going okay at home but they've got to produce on race day," Williams said.
"Raining Cubes will race clockwise for the first time so he's got to put that together, and Pozesana's come up from the Chris Waller stable and will probably be looking for further, eventually."
Racing at Tyers Park starts from 12.40pm.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.