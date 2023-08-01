A TRAINING opportunity for volunteers of the Bathurst Uniting Support Services (BUSS) will be opened to the wider community so more people can understand addiction.
Since its inception, BUSS has been making life a little easier for a range of people in the community, some of whom happen to be struggling with addiction to drugs or alcohol.
After surveying its volunteers, the BUSS management committee discovered they were eager to undergo further training to better prepare them to support these people.
BUSS committee member Judy Tyson said the information session was organised in response to this, with it to be presented by Ian Waddell from Bathurst Drug and Alcohol Services.
For BUSS volunteers, this session will teach people to identify the best way to help someone.
"As a volunteer, you come across people with traumatic pasts or a background that has led them to the position they're in now, and it's just trying to help people understand where they've come from and how to handle that in a sympathetic and compassionate way," she said.
However, BUSS has made the decision to open up the session to people in the wider community, whether they are volunteers or not.
"Ian is more than happy for people to be more aware of what the issues around drug and alcoholism are, because it's very much an issue in society, and the more people that feel they can learn more about it, presumably they can help in other ways as well," Ms Tyson said.
The information session will be held on August 5, 2023 from 2.30pm to 4pm in the Bathurst Uniting Church activity hall.
People interested in attending are asked to RSVP to buss2795@gmail.com or call 0455 328 966.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
