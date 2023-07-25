THE Tom Nelson Under 18s Premiership Group 10 ladder received a shake up on Sunday after the Mudgee Dragons knocked over St Pat's and pushed the Saints outside of the top four in the process.
Pat's had hoped the magic round at Carrington Park would be a chance for their side to regather themselves after some tough outings but the Dragons were always a cut above in a 20-8 win.
It was an even more brutal affair for hosts Bathurst Panthers who were completely outclassed by the competition leading Orange Hawks 66-6.
The task was always going to be tough for the Panthers in the first-plays-sixth clash against the only unbeaten side left in the competition.
The match of the day was the last game on the schedule, the Orange CYMS and Lithgow Workies clash.
The game between the two finals-bound teams delivered on its promise as CYMS narrowly prevailed 16-14 on neutral turf.
CYMS' success brings them within one point of Workies in the race for second spot on the Group 10 ladder.
Pat's have the bye this coming round and will jump back above the Dragons if Mudgee fail to get the upset win over Hawks at Glen Willow Stadium.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
