Western Advocate
Home/News/Council

Councillor Warren Aubin slams Hereford Street budget decision

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
July 26 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

COUNCILLOR Warren Aubin says other roads in need of an upgrade will miss out now that $3 million has been set aside for Hereford Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.