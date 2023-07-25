COUNCILLOR Warren Aubin says other roads in need of an upgrade will miss out now that $3 million has been set aside for Hereford Street.
In June, 2023, Bathurst Regional Council agreed to earmark $3 million for the upgrade of the Hereford Street, Gilmour Street and Marsden Lane intersection.
The decision was part of council's budget deliberations, with the money to be reserved from section 7.11, the developer contributions fund.
The developer contributions can be used to facilitate roadworks, and council has a list of eligible projects that can be funded in this way.
Cr Aubin said the fund only contained about $4 million, so to prioritise $3 million of that for Hereford Street, it means other road projects will be left on the back burner.
"There's quite a few projects written down on that list to be funded, for example, Durham Street between Stewart Street and Simplot; that's earmarked," he said.
"Other projects are now off the table because that money has been taken out of that fund and just put into the budget."
Adding to his frustration, that $3 million is unlikely to be spent in the 2023-24 financial year.
Council, in July 2023, awarded the tender for the design of the Hereford-Gilmour-Marsden intersection, but the contractor has 30 weeks to deliver it.
On top of that, $3 million won't be enough to pay for the entire intersection upgrade.
"We really won't be in a position to do anything for at least 12 months and that money could have been left in that account and used for other projects," Cr Aubin said.
Deputy mayor Ben Fry and councillor Andrew Smith, who made the budget submission that prompted the $3 million to be allocated, have argued that this money gives council "skin in the game" to go to higher levels of government to seek funding.
Cr Aubin, however, doesn't think $3 million would be much of an incentive, given what he estimates the cost would be to upgrade not just the one intersection, but the whole Hererford Street corridor.
"I don't think that's going to cut it in a $40-odd million project," he said.
The original estimate for the Hereford Street corridor was $25 million, but with inflation and other factors affecting the construction industry, the price is now expected to be much higher.
The finance is not Cr Aubin's only gripe with Hereford Street.
He also has concerns about the delivery of the intersection upgrade, which is set to occur prior to Hereford Street being widened to two lanes in either direction.
In 2021, council was presented with the preliminary design for the overall Hereford Street corridor.
It included the signalisation of the Hereford and Gilmour Street intersection and associated widening of Gilmour Street; the construction of a new four-lane bridge; and the duplication of Hereford Street to two lanes in each direction between Gilmour and Stanley streets.
For traffic to flow smoothly, there would also need to be an alteration to the traffic signals at Durham and George Streets, signalisation of the intersections at George and Stanley streets and George and Elizabeth streets, and associated road widening of George Street to two lanes in each direction between Stanley Street and Durham Street.
Cr Aubin said that just upgrading the Hereford-Gilmour-Marsden intersection would not make a difference to the congestion experienced there at peak times.
"It's still going to have the long fuse of a morning and afternoon, whether it be a roundabout or traffic lights. It does not matter," he said.
"We have to look at the whole Hereford Street precinct to be done at the same time. That's the only way that we will have a decent result for that precinct.
"We have to do the new bridge over the river, we have to convert Hereford to four lanes and we have to do that intersection all at once, otherwise it's just a Band-Aid getting done to make people feel better that they put traffic lights there instead of a roundabout."
He said he fears council has "gone down the wrong path" in the way it is handling Hereford Street.
"It should be done when we've got the detailed design done for the whole Hereford precinct, that's from Gilmour right through to Durham Street, and it should be costed and funded to be done as a whole project," he said.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
