FAMILIES are living out of cars in Bathurst and even some locals with a stable income are finding themselves in dire straits, according to a group of people on the front line of the cost-of-living crisis in the city.
Volunteers at the Anglicare Church Pantry in Bathurst say they are hearing horror stories on a weekly basis and the pleas for help are getting louder and more insistent.
In a single day, in a two-hour period, they say as many as 40 people seek food, shelter or a shoulder on which to cry.
"We were seeing, in one month of July in 2007, less people for the whole month than we are seeing now [July 2023] in a day," long-time church pantry volunteer Sue West said.
"Going back only to last year, we're almost seeing double."
The cries for help come from no two people of the same background, according to Anglicare Emergency Relief Hub co-ordinator and chaplain Dallas Holmes.
On a tri-weekly basis, the pantry - made up of 10 volunteers - helps families, the homeless, ex-inmates, income earners, immigrants, the young and elderly, to name a few.
"The youngest we've had were a group of 15-year-olds, who came in the other day seeking support. The eldest would be 85," Mr Holmes said.
"There's a gentleman who comes in, he's a double amputee. We also have a family who comes in: the lady is undergoing cancer treatment and the husband can't work because he's her carer.
"There's another woman who was hit by so many tragedies recently and she's taking on up to eight kids at a time with no money and no clothes for them. She comes in here to vent; to just cry.
"People who have a stable income are having to come in too, quite to their embarrassment, needing support. We also have families who are living out of their cars."
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the cost of food in a single year to March 2023 rose by eight per cent, with the average family spending around $185 on groceries each week.
While cost-of-living pressures have hit most Bathurstians, Mr Holmes said it's time for those less affected to "step up and do their part" by donating non-perishables to the hub.
"To a degree, I don't think you can point the finger at any single space in society ... but those who can help need to get involved," Mr Holmes said.
"We should not be relying on the government for what the community should be doing.
"Families are starving ... People are coming in near hypothermic, sometimes to the point they don't realise how cold they are because they've been in it for so long.
"Vulnerable people don't get less vulnerable, they become more."
The pantry - which is run in partnership with the All Saints Anglican Cathedral - is located at 3 Church Street in Bathurst.
It operates every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10am to 2pm, with a morning tea held every Thursday at the same time.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
