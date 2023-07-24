Western Advocate
Bathurst Church Pantry help more people in cost of living crisis

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
July 25 2023 - 4:30am
FAMILIES are living out of cars in Bathurst and even some locals with a stable income are finding themselves in dire straits, according to a group of people on the front line of the cost-of-living crisis in the city.

