AS far as club debuts go it doesn't get much better than what Jakiya Whitfeld experienced for the Wests Tigers in their NRLW clash on Sunday.
The former Bathurst player scored twice in the Tigers' stunning second half of football at Sydney's CommBank Stadium, where the Wests women recovered from an 8-4 half-time deficit by putting on 32 unanswered points.
Whitfeld finished off two excellent pieces of team play by utilising her speed and lethal step on each occasion.
The Tigers were making their first ever appearance in NRLW, as one of the four clubs added to the league this year, and had entered the competition as somewhat of an unknown quantity.
Now everyone is certain to be paying attention to them.
"I don't think we ever could have predicted that final score," Whitfeld said.
"At half-time we spoke about not completing our sets and a few errors, which was reflected in the score, and if we cleaned that up we knew we could build momentum and put points on the board.
"We definitely did that in the second half. The forwards were amazing. They set the platform for the backs to work off and it was such a great team effort."
Whitfeld, who had previously played NRLW for the Newcastle Knights, came across to the Tigers this season hoping to help the side make a name for themselves in their inaugural women's season.
Their dominant round one effort has certainly helped that cause.
"I think there were a lot of doubters out there when it came to what we were capable of, and there were a lot of girls who were making their NRLW debut but as a group we have so much faith in what we can achieve," Whitfeld said.
"While we've got a lot of rookies in the group there's so much confidence in one another. This game really showed us that and has given us even more belief.
"It's such a good platform for us to set with the tough matchups that are ahead of us."
Whitfeld's first try came in the middle of an uninterrupted six-try run for the Tigers during an 18-minute window in the second half.
As Wests approached the Parramatta try line in the 57th minute Tigers captain and fullback Botille Vette-Welsh made a move towards the left edge and found a full speed Whitfeld with a short pass back to the inside that caught the Eels defence completely off guard.
Whitfeld 'captured' the moment in style with a selfie celebration by using the ball as her would-be camera.
Then the winger had an even more picture perfect moment in the 66th minute when she finished off a superb piece of team play for try number two.
Hooker Ebony Prior raced out of dummy half and as she hit the Parramatta defensive line she found Sophie Curtain support, who in turn had quick enough hands to get the ball across to Whitfeld.
Whitfeld then shrugged off a pair of diving Eels defenders to complete her brace.
It was a big statement for the Tigers to make against last year's grand finalists, and will make the new side an intriguing one to follow over the coming weeks.
Whitfeld said it's an important win not just for the team but for the club as a whole.
"I didn't really know what the season would have planned but it was such an awesome debut for the club," she said.
"It was so awesome to be able to play the way that we did and for so many of our players to score tries."
The Tigers will enjoy their first home game of the season this Sunday against fellow newcomers Cronulla Sharks at Belmore.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
