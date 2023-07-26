FOR almost three decades, the Anglicare Church Pantry has been offering support to Bathurstians.
And after two years of planning, the emergency relief hub has, figuratively, stepped out into society fresh and ready to meet increased demand.
Community leaders and volunteers met at the pantry's hall at 3 Church Street in Bathurst on July 20, 2023 to re-launch the hub, which has a new look complete with paintings and shelves of food available for those in need.
The celebration comes as volunteers witness the highest numbers in the pantry's 25 year-history.
"In just a few hours, we can see as many as 40 clients seeking emergency assistance, and many of these are seeking help for the first time," Anglicare Emergency Relief Hub coordinator and chaplain Dallas Holmes said.
"We've got people on the streets, couchsurfing, people who can't afford to feed their kids and themselves, so being able to come in and get food free of charge is huge."
Sue West said throughout her many years of volunteering at the pantry, another type of need has surfaced; the soothing of loneliness.
"One thing we've identified very clearly is the amount of loneliness there is. The older person whose partner may have died, but also the younger person who has kicked a habit and has to find a new social group," she said.
"We now have a morning tea every Thursday so they can just sit and have a cuppa with us. Even just to have a talk.
"They have a right to be treated with dignity, they have a right to a full belly and hopefully, a right to a warm place to sleep at night."
The launch also had a touch of personal sentiment for many in attendance, including Mr Holmes, with a memorial bench unveiled on the day in honour of the former hub's coordinator Barry "Baz" Porter.
The pantry is open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10am to 12pm, with a morning tea held every Thursday at the same time.
People are encouraged to drop-by and donate any non-perishable items they have spare.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.