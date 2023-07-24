WHILE a semi-final berth is now out of reach for St Pat's women's Central West Premier League Hockey side, they are still hungry to win their final three games, as they set the tone for 2024.
St Pat's went down to Parkes 4-0 at Parkes on Saturday, but coach Bec Clayton said it was still a big effort from the side.
She said they went to Parkes knowing a spot in the finals was a long shot.
"Essentially we had to win the next four games and have other games to fall our way for us to possibly have a chance," she said.
Despite their loss, she said the girls put in a mammoth effort.
"I think they played really well. We were in the game basically up until the last quarter when they (Parkes) put those final two goals away.
"We had some really nice attacking runs and certainly defensively we scrambled really well and we certainly put them under the pump for three quarters of the game.
"It was just that last quarter.. we had a couple of injuries, and we just ran out of legs.
"But at the end of the day I was super proud of the girls, the last couple of weeks have probably been our best hockey. It's just unfortunate.
"I guess from now we just get to enjoy the next three games, the girls can just go out there and have some fun."
With 2023 a rebuilding year for the squad, Clayton said it has been a great opportunity to develop some young talent.
"Some of the young ones weren't even playing first grade last year, and are playing first grade and prem this year, so its a great experience for them," she said.
Next weekend the side take on Souths, followed by Bathurst City and then CYMS.
Clayton will be away on Saturday, as will Lucy Weal, both of whom are playing in Masters, which is being held at Parkes.
Lorin Nobes is out after sustaining a facial injury, and Carly Hagney is also unavailable, but Clayton said others are ready to step up.
"We'll throw Hannah [Kable] in the middle and she'll do the job just fine," she said.
Clayton said the side are hungry to win next weekend's derby.
"Honestly, with Souths and Bathurst City, you always want to win those home games against your Bathurst rivals, you always want to win just to have that one upmanship."
She said her advice to her players will be to go out and enjoy the game.
"I really do just want them to go out and have some fun, put the effort in and whatever happens, will happen.
"It's been a tough year with a couple of things that didn't go our way but it's been nice to see us develop some of our juniors. That's been a real positive," she said.
In other women's premier league Lithgow Panthers defeated Bathurst City 2-0 and CYMS defeated Orange United 2-0.
Souths had the bye.
