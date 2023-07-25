Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Keystone Bathurst hosted Mitchell Conservatorium's Cabaret Con Voces

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated July 25 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHEN you think of the Mitchell Conservatorium (MitCon), chances are you think of music for ballrooms or boardrooms, and not scantily-clad costumes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.