WHEN you think of the Mitchell Conservatorium (MitCon), chances are you think of music for ballrooms or boardrooms, and not scantily-clad costumes.
But recently MitCon showed that they could do it all, with the presentation of the Conservatorium's original show Cabaret Con Voces.
Keystone 1889 proved to be the perfect place to host the Cabaret, which was held on both Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22.
In typical Cabaret style, the production incorporated music, comedy, circus, performance art, theatre and burlesque, and showcased the many talents and styles of MitCon.
"That's the beauty of what we try to do at the Mitchell Conservatorium these days, we want to broaden our horizons," said executive director Andrew Smith.
"We like to mix it up."
This meant that the production was full of adult-themes.
"That's the whole nature of Cabaret, it's supposed to be a little bit risque. It's not straight theatre, it's a little bit cheeky and a little bit adult," Mr Smith said.
"It was raunchy and risque and enjoyable ... there were some really raunchy costumes, basically a tux codpiece."
The production was a culmination of around six months worth of work for the con, with Michelle Griffin as the mastermind behind the project, and it was clear that all her hard work paid off.
There were approximately 50 audience members in attendance over both nights of the production, and judging from their interactions, it's safe to say that the Cabaret was a hit.
"I think everyone had a good laugh, and there were some sing-along parts where the crowd just enjoyed themselves and we enjoyed putting it on," Mr Smith said.
But the Con didn't stray too far from its roots, as the production was accompanied by a six piece band which included a saxophone, trombone and a trumpet.
There were also approximately 20 main cast members who showcased their vocal talents alongside the bands accompaniment.
This cast was made up of both younger and older generations, and was a great way to highlight the fact that the Conservatorium is open, and welcoming for people of all ages and talent levels.
"There is something for everyone at the Conservatorium, be it older people, younger people, those into classical music or jazz, country, or rock," Mr Smith said.
