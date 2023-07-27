Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

There'll be much to explore at the biggest expo to date | Mayor's say

By Mayor Robert Taylor
July 27 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst winners Rory Elphick (golf), Ebony Robinson (cycling), Samantha Hanrahan (netball and women's rugby league) and Poppy Channing (football; Sportsperson of the Year) with mayor Robert Taylor.
Bathurst winners Rory Elphick (golf), Ebony Robinson (cycling), Samantha Hanrahan (netball and women's rugby league) and Poppy Channing (football; Sportsperson of the Year) with mayor Robert Taylor.

THE Bathurst Careers Expo will return to Charles Sturt University on Wednesday, August 2.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.