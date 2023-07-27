THE Bathurst Careers Expo will return to Charles Sturt University on Wednesday, August 2.
The event is proudly sponsored by Charles Sturt University and provides the opportunity for school students and job-seekers to meet with a variety of education providers, local employers and government agencies.
This year we have 91 exhibitors registered, making it the biggest expo ever, giving attendees an excellent opportunity to explore their career aspirations.
We also have 11 schools with more than 850 students attending.
Encouraging local students to study on campus at Bathurst is a goal of both council and CSU and the expo gives the attendees the opportunity to learn more about CSU and its subject offerings.
Council has a long association with Charles Sturt University and the Bathurst Careers Expo and I would like to thank Charles Sturt University in being the major sponsor again this year.
JOIN us on Sunday, July 30 for National Tree Day and lend a hand to help plant native plants along the banks of the Macquarie Wambuul River.
Commencing at 10am, next to Evans Bridge in Baillie Street Open Space Reserve, this event will welcome adults and kids to participate in planting native trees, shrubs and grasses.
There will be a free barbecue lunch for all participants. For more information, visit www.bathurst.nsw.gov.au
ON Saturday night, I attended the Western Region Academy of Sport awards evening.
With over 350 in attendance, we celebrated all the superstars in sport from across the western region.
I would like to congratulate all the award winners and, in particular, Poppy Channing for receiving Sportsperson of the Year.
