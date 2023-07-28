A DRINK-DRIVER has been told by a magistrate to think ahead next time before putting the lives of other road users at risk.
Sarah Anne Markut, 21, of Browning Street, Bathurst was convicted in Bathurst Local Court on July 19, 2023 of mid-range drink-driving.
Police were doing stationary breath testing on Stewart Street in Bathurst about 11.30pm on June 10, 2023 when they saw a grey Volkswagen Golf and directed the driver to stop, court documents said.
Markut - who was behind the wheel - gave police her driver's licence before she was subject to a breath test.
The court heard she was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station after she gave a positive roadside reading.
While in police custody, Markut - who had glazed eyes, was unsteady on her feet and smelt of alcohol - told officers she had three Vodka lemon and lime soda drinks between 5pm and 10.30pm.
Markut gave a second positive test for alcohol of 0.101.
Solicitor Shane Cunningham asked the court to consider dealing with his client by imposing the minimum disqualification period, after he noted Markut had completed the Traffic Offenders Program.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said while it wasn't Markut's manner of driving that caught the attention of police, the reading was on the higher end of the scale.
"This was a major breach of your responsibility as a driver," Ms Ellis said.
"You seriously need to consider either drinking or driving in the future, not both."
Markut was fined $1100 and disqualified from driving for three months.
She must also have an alcohol interlock device installed on her vehicle for 12 months.
