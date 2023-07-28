Western Advocate
Sarah Anne Markut in Bathurst Court for mid-range drink-driving

By Court Reporter
Updated July 28 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 11:00am
A DRINK-DRIVER has been told by a magistrate to think ahead next time before putting the lives of other road users at risk.

