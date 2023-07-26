THE doors of the Perthville Uniting Church have been closed since 2018, but they might one day open again as new owners take over the site.
Raine and Horne Bathurst launched an auction campaign for the 5271-square-metre church site on Vale Road, inclusive of the church, its hall and the cemetery, in mid 2023.
The auction was held on July 21, 2023 after enormous interest was shown in the property, with just under 60 groups of clients walking through and nine registered bidders on the day.
In the end, it was a couple from outside of the Bathurst region who snapped up the property for $332,000, well above the auction price guide of $275,000.
Real estate agent Todd Houghton said they were the perfect buyers for the unique property, as the Uniting Church was hopeful of selling it to someone who would look after it.
Their purchase came shortly after a devastating loss in their lives.
"They've been renting for 14 years and lost everything in a house fire, about four weeks ago," Mr Houghton said.
"They're going to relocate here and use it as home."
The new owners' vision for the site includes renovations and restorations to the existing buildings.
"They're going to convert the Hamer Hall, which was built in 1959, into a home, and they want to restore [the church building] to its former glory," Mr Houghton said.
At this stage, he said they are thinking about opening the church up for community use once the restoration is complete.
As a condition of the sale, the new owners will also be responsible for maintaining the cemetery on the site and ensuring it is accessible to the public.
It is still an active cemetery, with a burial taking place as recently as three weeks ago, and 11 allocations for future burials.
The Perthville Uniting Church opened in 1863 on a site that had been gifted to the church by a Mr Rodwell.
Its features include a cathedral ceiling with exposed rafters, lancet windows and a raised timber altar.
The church served the Perthville community for more than 150 years until its final service in 2018.
The difficult decision to close the church was made due to a diminishing congregation and an overwhelming elm leaf beetle infestation.
While the Perthville place of worship could no longer be used, the Uniting Church continues to have a presence in Bathurst in William Street.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.