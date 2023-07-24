It is wonderful to hear and read sensible news about the much-needed and long overdue bypass for Bathurst.
Undoubtedly there will be voices raised in support of or opposition to possible future action.
Costs, time needed, vested interests and politics will all come out pushing their own barrow.
Into the toxic brew let me push a barrow with two wheels.
1. It should be a direct link from Raglan to Dunkeld. Don't worry about distance. Consider the many well-accepted such long, or longer, bypasses along the Hume and Pacific highways. Travellers and townsfolk all are well-pleased.
2. It should be the southern route. That way it picks up roads and links to distant places via the Oberon, Vale and Blayney roads, rather than few connections to the north.
Either way it will need a river crossing.
To the south, there is already the basis of a rail crossing at Raglan.
Let the voices be heard, but let's pull out all stops and get something done. We will still be having vehicles wanting a road for at least the next 50 years.
