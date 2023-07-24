Western Advocate
Court

Police chase, child abuse material, AVO breaches and graffiti land offender in Orange Local Court

By Court Reporter
Updated July 25 2023 - 10:04am, first published 9:00am
A 20-year-old man has been convicted in Orange Local Court for offences against two 15-year-olds.

