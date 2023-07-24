A 20-year-old man has been convicted in Orange Local Court for offences against two 15-year-olds.
The offences against one of the girls involved possession of child abuse material including a photo and a video, and the other involved two breaches of domestic violence orders.
The man was an unsentenced prisoner when he appeared in court via an audio visual link on Thursday.
He was also convicted of graffiti and possession of housebreaking implements, which he told police were only to use for posing in photos so he could "be a gangster".
A court-issued non-publication order is in place to protect the identity of the victims.
According to court documents, the man attended Orange Police Station on March 3 this year and his phone was seized.
He was arrested and charged on April 21, 2023 after the examination of his phone detected a video of a 15-year-old girl that showed her top being pulled down to expose a breast and a photo of the same victim in a sexual pose.
The 20-year-old man was also charged with two breaches of an apprehended domestic violence order that was put in place to protect a different 15-year-old girl on May 23 this year.
The accused was 20 and the person in need of protection was 15. He was served with an ADVO on May 23, 2023.
According to the court documents, the man breached the order the day after it was put in place after he allowed the victim to visit him at a hotel room in Orange.
The girl was with friends during the visit which police confirmed after seeing CCTV footage of her leaving the hotel.
The man also breached the order again on May 28 when he made extensive efforts to find the victim, who solicitor Taras Maksymczuk said had run away from her family.
CCTV footage showed the man and girl talking briefly in Lords Place until the girl's mother drove past and the girl ran away.
The man was also charged with marking a wall with spray paint at Kmart on June 4 this year.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said the man sprayed an offensive comment about a young person who "is having a rough trot" and who has previously been bashed.
"If he does anything to him I will make sure he goes to jail," Sergeant Riley warned the offender.
Magistrate David Day also recognised the victim's name having sentenced people who were involved in the assault.
There's a big difference between him and Banksy.- Magistrate David Day
The final charge the man faced was for possession of house breaking implements.
According to court documents, the man was on bail when police received four phone calls relating to three males with face coverings looking into vehicles on June 21.
About 10.45pm the three males ran through yards to get away from the police.
However, 10 minutes later they received another update and the man and another male was found on National Avenue at 11pm.
The man was wearing clothing that matched the description from earlier so he was searched.
Police found a pair of gloves in his pockets as well as a bandanna and a large hammer in his backpack.
He participated in an interview and said he was not breaking into houses and only had the items to take photos "to be a gangster".
Mr Maksymczuk said his client had spent about a month in custody which had "woken him up".
"He doesn't like being in prison and he doesn't want to go back to prison," he said.
Mr Day gave the man a community-based custodial sentence by way of a seven-month intensive correction order requiring rehabilitation and treatment for possession of the house breaking implements and contravening the ADVOs.
However, an ICO was not a sentencing option for possession of the child abuse material.
Due to the unavailability of an ICO and not deeming the offence serious enough for full-time jail, Mr Day gave the man a three-year community correction order that will be supervised and require rehabilitation and treatment, he is also banned from contacting the victim.
"It's not as if he has thousands of kiddie porn images, this is a victim that he's known and he needs help. He is young," Mr Day said.
He also convicted the man without further penalty for marking the shopping centre wall but warned he would jail him if he does it again and described the graffiti as "destructive, philistine scribbles".
"There's a big difference between him and Banksy," Mr Day said.
"He's not Banksy, he's just a fool with a spray can."
