Medical students are taking a healthy interest in Bathurst life

CHARLES Sturt University says young future doctors are immersing themselves in - and supporting - the Bathurst community as they prepare for a life in medicine.
The CSU School of Rural Medicine, Central Tablelands Clinical School students have rural placements within their course requirements.
CSU says Clinical School head Dr Khalid Al-Zubaidi and Clinical School support officer in Bathurst Jo Halloran hosted first and second-year students as part of their rural placements in general practices at Bathurst Hospital.
First, second, and third-year students attended a mayoral reception at the Bathurst Regional Council Chambers, which also welcomed Western Sydney University, Bathurst Rural Clinical School fourth-years, who are new to the Bathurst region and will be staying as part of their studies through the Joint Program in Medicine.
There is also currently a group of third-year medical students completing their medical training who will spend three years in the Bathurst community, according to CSU.
Ms Halloran said the students, comprised mostly of Bathurst residents who have chosen to study locally, will become integral members of the community during their time in the city.
"Through their training and skills development, students provide invaluable clinical and health testing support at various events and outreach venues," Ms Halloran said.
"Their enthusiasm and expertise enhance the quality of Bathurst's healthcare."
The $22 million CSU School of Rural Medicine at Orange was opened in March last year by then-Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, then-Minister for Regional Health Dr David Gillespie and Member for Calare Andrew Gee.
"What we're keen to see is the government recognise that we need to have a rebalancing of the medical workforce in the regions and in the metropolitan areas," CSU vice-chancellor Professor Renee Leon told Orange's Central Western Daily at the opening.
"I think the government's own medical workforce strategy is starting to recognise that.
"There's a significant supply of doctors in metropolitan areas and a much-reduced supply in regional areas which is driving really poor health outcomes for the citizens of regional Australia.
"So we hope that that's been heard loud and clear, not just for this partnership between Western Sydney and Charles Sturt, but for the rest of the medical schools in the regional networks."
CSU says the School of Rural Medicine (SRM) is "committed to rural clinical training and addressing the shortage of doctors in rural Australia".
"By training rural medical students in rural settings, we are fostering a generation of medical professionals equipped with the knowledge and experiences necessary to champion the health of rural and remote communities," Ms Halloran said.
"This distinct focus on rural healthcare solutions sets the SRM apart from conventional medical programs."
Ms Halloran said the School of Rural Medicine attracts students, doctors and other healthcare practitioners from various specialties, which elevates the city's profile as an appealing destination for medical professionals.
